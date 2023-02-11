Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final in what should be a favorable matchup for Los Blancos. Militao and Benzema are back with the team and will be available, but their presence in the starting lineup seems far from certain.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Al Muaiouf, Abdulhamid, Jang, Al Boleahi, Al Dawsari, Carrillo, Cuellar, Marega, Vietto, Al Dawsari, Ighalo.

Carvajal could return to the starting spot on the right side of the team’s defensive line, but both Tchouameni and Benzema are expected to start the game on the bench as they just got back from injury.

Castilla’s Sergio Arribas could play some more minutes off the bench as Marco Asensio is still injured, so it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti manages his bench during the entire Final.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/11/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.