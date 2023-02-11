Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch FIFA Club World Cup online

Real Madrid face off against Al-Hilal and what can be considered an improbable Final, as every analyst —and even some player named Arturo Vidal— was expecting a match for the title between Los Blancos and Flamengo.

Al-Hilal knocked out the Brazilian side last Tuesday, so Real Madrid will need to take the game seriously if they want to avoid a similar failure. Karim Benzema and Eder Militao are back with the team but will possibly start on the bench, as they just got back from injury and it makes no sense to risk their presence in Madrid’s upcoming matches, given how tough and busy the schedule is going to look like.

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior will continue to lead Madrid’s offense, with Fede Valverde playing on the right side of the offensive line again after getting back to scoring ways in Wednesday’s Semifinal against Egyptian champions Al-Ahly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/11/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

