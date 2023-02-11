 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final

All set for the Final.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming game against Al-Hilal in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Al-Hilal starting XI (TBC): Al Muaiouf, Abdulhamid, Jang, Al Boleahi, Al Dawsari, Carrillo, Cuellar, Marega, Vietto, Al Dawsari, Ighalo.

Make no mistake about it, this should be a fairly comfortable win for Real Madrid. However, they also need to make sure they take this game seriously as Al-Hilal will surely play with intensity trying to take advantages of any potential lack of composure.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/11/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

