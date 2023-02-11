Player Ratings: Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal; 2023 Club World Cup Final

The Club World Cup Final ended 5-3 in favor of Real Madrid with goals from Vinicius Junior (2), Fede Valverde (2), and Karim Benzema.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—3: Celebrated his 24th birthday today, but will not be celebrating his performances. Gave up easy goals and really should have done better to save Al Hilal’s shots on target.

Dani Carvajal—7: Pushed high and wide as often as possible. Kroos utilized Carvajal’s late arriving overlaps on countless occassions. Produced an assist on Fede Valverde’s second goal with a nice leading pass inside the box.

Toni Rudiger—6: Physically, it is difficult for any forward to match him. Threw his body around against Vietto and Marega.

David Alaba—6: Caught out a few times by Marega’s off ball movement and his overall physicality.

Eduardo Camavinga—5.5: Another so-so performance from Camavinga at left back in the Club World Cup. All of Marega, Carrillo, and Saud Abdulhamid made a point of exploiting the vacant spaces Camavinga left behind.

Tchouameni—6: Got stuck into a number of hard crunching tackles. Hobbled off injured after the hour mark.

Toni Kroos—7.5: First 20-30 minutes looked like a training exercise for Kroos, it was so easy for him to play the weakside diagnol ball to Carvajal or Fede. Was the metronome in the middle.

Luka Modric—7: Looked fresh as opposed to previous games post-World Cup. Skipped past defenders with a burst of speed and was constantly on the lookout for the ball in central pockets.

Fede Valverde—9: Scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season, securing Ancelotti’s coaching card for another year and putting in a great display. The Uruguayan was unlucky not have a couple of assists after the first half with well timed passes to Benzema. Rounding into form and making the right wing his own again.

Vinicius Junior—9: The Club World Cup Golden Ball winner scored two goals and nearly had a hat-trick. Al Hilal could not contain Vinicius, and the Brazilian looks to be enjoying himself away from the La Liga spotlight.

Karim Benzema—6.5: Played 62 minutes after coming back from injury and managed a goal and an assist in the final. Will be disappointed with some of the chances missed, including a cross from Fede Valverde that found Benzema inside the six yard box.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—7: Nearly scored with a missle of a shot from outside the box. Completed 3 dribbles despite only being on the pitch for 25 minutes.

Marco Asensio—4: Fairly anonymous in his 15 minute cameo with the match already won.

Dani Ceballos—7: Played less than 30 minutes but managed 3 key passes including an assist on Vinicius Junior’s second goal.

Jesus Vallejo—4: Played right back for the final 10 minutes of the match. Got chopped up 1 v 1 and saw Madrid nearly concede a fourth as soon as he entered the game.

Nacho—6: Played at center back for the last 15 minutes of the match.