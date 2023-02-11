Ancelotti: “This Club World Cup win can be a boost for the rest of the season”

After Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup trophy, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media in the post-match press conference and discussed the importance of the title and the performance of the team, stating: “There was a great atmosphere with lots of our fans here for both the matches. We have had a great time here and we return home with the trophy. I think we’re getting better. There were some mistakes at the back that we could have avoided, but we were really good in attack. We’re now getting players back from injuries and I think this title can also be a boost for the rest of the season. We’re very confident for the rest of the season. I think we’ll fight to the end in every tournament.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ Club World Cup

Vinícius was named the MVP of the tournament and Ancelotti discussed the Brazilian’s week in Morocco. The coach said: “He was sad about the loss to Mallorca, but focused on this tournament and we’ve won it. This could be a new boost for him. He won’t play on Wednesday because he is suspended, so he’ll get a few days of holiday. That’ll be good for him, but not because he’s fatigued. He is progressing, continuing the progression that started last season, and doing very well in general. We’re very happy with him, especially because we see that he keeps improving. He is much more decisive now and is scoring in most games or making the difference in most games.”

Ancelotti on Fede Valverde hitting 10 goals

With Fede Valverde scoring his 10th and 11th goals of the season in this final, Carlo Ancelotti has now won the bet he made earlier in the season when he said that the Uruguayan had to score 10 goals, or else he’d rip up his coaching license. He said: “I’m grateful to him because I don’t have to rip up my coaching license now. He has gone through a tough time, but he’s getting back to his best little by little. He is contributing a lot. He’s not just useful because of the goals he can score, it’s because of all the energy he brings.”

Ancelotti on Tchouaméni’s substitution

With Aurélien Tchouaméni having to be substituted off, there was some concern that it might be an injury relapse, but the coach provided some good news, stating: “It was just a knock, nothing more.”