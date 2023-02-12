Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid face Sporting Huelva on their home ground for matchday 19 of Liga F. The white club is currently sitting comfortably on the second place on the table. With 5 points above Levante and 5 points behind Barcelona, Las Blancas are determined to go for even more.

Sporting Huelva aren’t on a good streak. Out of their last 5 games, they only managed to gain one point. The last time they won was in the first half of December. On the other side, Real Madrid are on 11 games win streak. In their last encounter, Las Blancas had a tough time scoring, ultimately finishing the game with only a minimal lead, thanks to a goal by Athenea.

“Sporting are a very rocky team that has a hard time conceding a goal, but we are going to fight to get ahead as soon as possible,” speaks Olga Carmona for Real Madrid TV. “We’re on a very good streak, and not just result-wise. Every one of us is contributing from her area, and that’s the most important thing.”

The match kicks off on Sunday at 18:00 CET (12pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stefano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, Paula Partido

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Nahikari (unknown)

For the past few weeks, Alberto Toril has always had almost a full squad to count on. This week is no different, with one player missing again. This weekend Nahikari is missing from the squad while Claudia F. is back from the absent list. Paula Partido from the academy also joins this squad list