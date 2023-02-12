Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid face Sporting Huelva on their home ground for matchday 19 of Liga F. The white club is currently sitting comfortably on the second place on the table. Las Blancas are sitting comfortably on the second place on the table, with 5 points above Levante and 5 points behind Barcelona. But they are determined to go for more.

In their last encounter, Las Blancas had a tough time scoring, ultimately finishing the game with only a minimal lead, thanks to a goal by Athenea. Currently, Sporting Huelva aren’t on a good streak. Out of their last 5 games, they only managed to gain one point was back in the first half of December. On the other side, Real Madrid are on 11 games win streak.

This is the last match played before the international break which will last for the rest of this month. Real Madrid’s next game is on March 4.

How to Watch

Date: 12/02/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube