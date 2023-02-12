Managing Madrid Podcast: Al Hilal Post-game; 2023 Club World Cup Champions!

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

A wild game with poor defending and a nightmare from Andriy Lunin on his 24th birthday

Breakdown of each goal: Vinicius and Valverde in the first half, followed by Benzema, Vinicius, and Valverde in the second half

Training exercise for opening 20-30 minutes?

Toni Kroos long diagonal passes to exploit the weakside space

Karim Benzema’s positive numbers, but still signs of rust

Fede Valverde rounding into form

Fede Valverde’s off-field positive news

Vinicius Junior’s back to back MOTM performances and Golden Ball award

Dani Ceballos impact off the bench

Carlo’s substitutions and the miss from Marega to nearly make it 5-4 at the end of the game

Hosts: @MattWiltse4

