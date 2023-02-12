Kroos: “I haven’t made my decision but it won’t take long”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talked to the press right after the team conquered the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in the Final against Al-Hilal. Naturally, he didn’t just talk about the game and he had to address some questions about his future.

“Yes, I’m still thinking about what to do next season, I say in touch with the club. My experience tells me that it’s best to discuss these things in private, if something officially happens I’m sure you will find out. There are many factors involved and I have to be honest about it. It won’t take long, but right now I have not made my decision, but we’re calm because neither the club nor myself will do any silly stuff. I’m really calm about it,” he explained.

Kroos also talked about his role this season and how he feels he can still contribute.

“I’m playing a lot and I think I can still help the team. It’s quite normal to find myself on the bench sometimes or to be subbed off, given the schedule we have this season,” he added.