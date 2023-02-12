Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva; Liga F

Matchday 19 of Liga F is here. Here’s how Alberto Toril lined up his team for Real Madrid’s game against Sporting Huelva.

Once again, it’s a 4-2-3-1 formation that turns into 4-4-2 without the ball. The most obvious change is the goalkeeper. Meline Gérard gets to defend Madrid’s goal today instead of Misa. The back four make Kenti and Olga as fullbacks and Rocío and Kathellen as CBs. It’s the return of Zornoza-Weir-Toletti midfield after two thirds of this combination was benched in the midweek game. Athenea and Feller are on wings with Esther leading the attack in center.

Real Madrid XI: Gérard, K. Robles, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, M. Oroz, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Sporting Huelva XI: Meršnik, V. Santana, Da Eira, Simonsson, ADT, Maria Ruiz, L. Ballesté, Patri Ojeda, S. Castelló, Kühn, Paula Romero,

Subs: Chelsea, Carrasco R., Hagman, L. Blasco, Edgren, Ágústsdóttir, Balcerzak

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 12/02/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube