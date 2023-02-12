 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rudiger: “We scored two goals and then we began to concede”

The German was acceptant of the fact that Real Madrid need to defend better, and was full of praise for his new club — as well as Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After helping Real Madrid win the Club World Cup final in Morocco against Al Hilal, defender Antonio Rudiger spoke to Real Madrid TV and gave his thoughts on the win, as well as some other things.

“Vinicius is a very special player,” Rudiger told Real Madrid TV. “Very strong. For me... in one against one, the best in the world. Vini is Top”

Rudiger, who answered all the questions in impressive Spanish, also spoke about Real Madrid’s peformance in the game and what this club means to him.

“I am very happy to win a new title with this very special club and this very special team,” The German said. “It is something that I never imagined. It is a special club because it wins many titles.

”In the match we started very well. We scored two goals and then we began to concede. Then it’s a bit... we don’t know what happened, but we came back very strong in the second half. We could have had an easier match”

