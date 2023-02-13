Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Sporting Huelva; Liga F

GK: Méline Gérard - 7/10: Did not have much to do as Huelva basically defended the whole game.

RB: Kenti Robles - 8/10: Her deliveries were top notch today. Was always looking to put in crosses and offered a lot of attacking threat on the right wing.

CB: Kathellen - 7/10: Ball distribution was good and did not have a lot to do defensively.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 7/10: Another assured performance from her at the back. Did not have to defend a lot today and missed a good chance to score when she skied a shot from a corner.

LB: Olga Carmona - 7/10: Full of running and intent from the left just got unlucky a few times as her deliveries were mostly blocked. Had a good effort in the first half to score but her shot - which was goal-bound - was deflected by off her teammates.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 8/10: Was brilliant in midfield, controlling the tempo, offering bite and energy. Good performance from her.

CDM: Sandie Toletti - 8/10: Player of the match, she was everywhere in midfield and assisted Moller for the winner. She’s back to her best.

RW: Naomie Feller - 7/10: An encouraging performance on the right wing from a player who offers Real Madrid a lot in offence. Gave the Huelva left back all kinds of problems and was unlucky not to score in multiple occasions.

AM: Caroline Weir - 7/10: Didn’t score but did everything else. She was everywhere in attack, dictating play dropping deep all in an attempt to create something. Could have scored a few times but was frustrated by the excellent Mersnik in the Huelva goal.

LW: Athenea Del Castillo - 7/10: Was extremely lively trying to beat her markers and create chances from one on one and crosses. Got a bit frustrated towards the end as the minutes trickled down but never gave up. Was involved in the goal.

CF: Esther González - 6/10: Unlucky today as she didn’t have a lot to work on in terms of chances.

SUBSTITUTES

AM: Maite Oroz - 6/10: (replaced Esther 62’) Toril introduced her as he attempted to break down the stubborn Huelva defense and it certainly worked. Maite created some good chances for the team in the “10” role as Real Madrid began chipping away at the Huelva defense.

CF: Caroline Møller - 7/10: (replaced Kenti 86) Only had four minutes to make an impact and what an impact she made. Scored from Toletti’s cross with a clinical poacher’s goal that will give her a lot of confidence and maybe some more minutes to play. She tends to play her best football as a striker and hopefully Toril gives her a few chances in that position.

LB: Sofie Svava - N/A: (replaced Olga 88’) Came on with two minutes to go.

RB: Ivana Andrés - N/A: (replaced Feller 88’) Came on with two minutes to go.