Kroos: “When Modric and I don’t play together we’re seeing a different kind of football”

The debate is on. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talked to the press right after the team’s win against Al-Hilal in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Final and shared his thoughts about whether or not he and Modric and share the field in big games.

“To me it’s clear that we can play together still [laughs]. Lately when we haven’t been on the field we’re seeing a different kind of football, we can still win but there’s a difference, no doubt in my mind that we can play together. This is all considering that there are many players who deserve to play and deserve minutes as well,” he said.

It definitely looks like Kroos is trying to make his (and Modric’s) case to start in the upcoming big games against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Some could say that Real Madrid have been more competitive when young, dynamic players like Ceballos or Camavinga have been given the chance to start in the midfield, but Kroos doesn’t seem to agree and he believes that Madrid will have better odds at winning those games with the two veterans on the field.

Will Ancelotti agree with him?