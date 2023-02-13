The Game of Inches: 13 February 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A Legend in the making

Camavinga has become the youngest player in Real Madrid history to win 5 trophies.



Beating the record of Iker Casillas. pic.twitter.com/fElQ1XTTdh — TC (@totalcristiano) February 13, 2023

Camavinga’s move to Real Madrid has coincided with a successful period of the club. Just how much his individual contributions have aided in that success will be debated further down the line. The talent and mental fortitude shown by the young Frenchman gives us the impression of a player on his way to legendary status.

Time to move one?

Toni Kroos: "Kroos and Modrić can't play together? I have no doubt we can still play together. When we don't play you can see it, it's another football. Maybe we win, but it's different." @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/7fcOL4qhbD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 13, 2023

Kroos is usually a straight shooter. His words of praise for Ceballos, Fede and Camavinga are a clear indication that while he is still as competitive as ever, he does not believe the team need him and Luka as much as they used to.

Is there enough for more silverware?

@MrAncelotti: "This trophy will give us a new impetus for the rest of the season." #W8RLDCHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/ESxe9PLqCg — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 11, 2023

11 points adrift of the eternal rivals with injuries and a faltering offense. This season seems like it might just be curtains for Real Madrid in the league. However, the team is always responsive after giving everyone a reason to write them off. Perhaps we can bank on that magic once more.

Coach Xabier to the Bernabeu?

| Xabi Alonso: “Cristiano made everything very easy. I get the ball, I find him and he used to do his individual action to score.” pic.twitter.com/5ZtnJbryti — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 12, 2023

