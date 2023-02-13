 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Game of Inches: 13 February 2022

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

A Legend in the making

Camavinga’s move to Real Madrid has coincided with a successful period of the club. Just how much his individual contributions have aided in that success will be debated further down the line. The talent and mental fortitude shown by the young Frenchman gives us the impression of a player on his way to legendary status.

Time to move one?

Kroos is usually a straight shooter. His words of praise for Ceballos, Fede and Camavinga are a clear indication that while he is still as competitive as ever, he does not believe the team need him and Luka as much as they used to.

Is there enough for more silverware?

11 points adrift of the eternal rivals with injuries and a faltering offense. This season seems like it might just be curtains for Real Madrid in the league. However, the team is always responsive after giving everyone a reason to write them off. Perhaps we can bank on that magic once more.

Coach Xabier to the Bernabeu?

The Daily Poll

Poll

Raul or Xabier?

view results
  • 26%
    Raul
    (12 votes)
  • 31%
    Xabi
    (14 votes)
  • 13%
    Klopp
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    Tuchel
    (2 votes)
  • 24%
    Carlo must continue
    (11 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

