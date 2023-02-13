Fabio Capello says Ancelotti is the greatest Italian manager of all time

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello, who won two La Liga titles with Real on two separate stints, spoke to Italian radio channel ‘Radio Rai’, and in the interview, was full of praise for fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti is a great coach,” Capello said of the Real Madrid manager. “The greatest we have had in Italy, he is the best of all because winning everywhere is difficult”

Capello could very well be right. Ancelotti has won the Champions League with three different clubs, and is well respected by almost everyone he’s ever coached.

Capello also said on radio that should Ancelotti choose to manage the Brazilian National Team after he leaves Real Madrid, it could be a wonderful end to an amazing coaching career.

“It’s an interesting vision, very beautiful,” Capello said of Ancelotti possibly managing Brazil. “Coaching a national team is very different, but managing Brazil for him could be a dream at the end of his career, as it was for me on the England bench. I hope it will be like that.“