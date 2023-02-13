Real Madrid could try to sign Vlahovic or Richarlison next summer -report

Real Madrid are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer, according to a report published on ESPN FC by Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez. Tottenham’s Richarlison would be the team’s Plan B for the striker spot, per that same report.

Los Blancos have decided that an addition for the offensive line would be “essential,” as Real Madrid have relied too much on Karim Benzema staying healthy and fresh so far this season.

Vlahovic is 23 years old and has been impressive ever since he signed for Juventus a year ago. However, it looks like La Vecchia Signora will not compete in Champions League football next season, meaning that Vlahovic would be somewhat atteinable.

Madrid are also looking to “improve the squad in other areas,” per that same report, with a signing for the right wing also being considered, even more so if Marco Asensio leaves as a free agent.