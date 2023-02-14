 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Can Real win the Champions League? Who is Barca’s most underrated player?

Kiyan and Diego reflect on this weekend’s action and look ahead to bigger picture things

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid celebrate 14th Champions League win Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid are CHAMPIONS OF EARTH
  • Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr regaining some bounce
  • What is Real Madrid’s best XI?
  • Do Real Madrid have a chance to win the Champions League
  • Diego’s Real Madrid confession
  • Barca’s insane run
  • Barca vs Villarreal
  • Is Pedri arguably the best CM in the world?
  • Barca’s most underrated player
  • Frenkie de Jong’s defensive understanding
  • A Ronald Araujo monolog
  • Tik Tok content
  • UEFA’s scheduling
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

