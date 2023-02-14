Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Can Real win the Champions League? Who is Barca’s most underrated player?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid are CHAMPIONS OF EARTH

Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr regaining some bounce

What is Real Madrid’s best XI?

Do Real Madrid have a chance to win the Champions League

Diego’s Real Madrid confession

Barca’s insane run

Barca vs Villarreal

Is Pedri arguably the best CM in the world?

Barca’s most underrated player

Frenkie de Jong’s defensive understanding

A Ronald Araujo monolog

Tik Tok content

UEFA’s scheduling

And more.

