Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Can Real win the Champions League? Who is Barca’s most underrated player?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid are CHAMPIONS OF EARTH
- Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr regaining some bounce
- What is Real Madrid’s best XI?
- Do Real Madrid have a chance to win the Champions League
- Diego’s Real Madrid confession
- Barca’s insane run
- Barca vs Villarreal
- Is Pedri arguably the best CM in the world?
- Barca’s most underrated player
- Frenkie de Jong’s defensive understanding
- A Ronald Araujo monolog
- Tik Tok content
- UEFA’s scheduling
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
