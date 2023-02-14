The Roses : 14 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Let’s give players their flowers

My list is in no particular order

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have been lucky to have Toni Kroos for the best part of a decade. His ability to control games with his passing cannot be overstated. Legendary. This might be the last season in club football for the German maestro. Let’s give him his flowers

Andry Lunin

It has been a trying time for the Ukrainian with the war raging in his home country. Nevertheless, he’s been a model professional, taking every chance to impress in the unmistakable shadow of the Real Madrid number 1. Let’s give Lunin some flowers

Vinicius Jr

Vinícius Jr.’s 2022:



▪️ La Liga

▪️ Champions League

▪️ UEFA Super Cup

▪️ Spanish Super Cup

▪️ UCL Team of the Season

▪️ UCL Young Player of the Season

▪️ La Liga Team of the Season

▪️ Winner in UCL final

▪️ 21 goals and 18 assists



He didn’t make the FIFPRO World XI shortlist pic.twitter.com/Tmgrd1N2nF — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 13, 2023

Vinicius has had to cope with incredible pressure since his arrival. The exploits of Real Madrid legends such as Casillas and Raul who made the leap as teenagers often lead to us fans romanticizing too much over the possibility of another teenage sensation. The talent of the young Brazilian was not in doubt but how much time would he need.. He’s been a big game player from day one and his 2022 performances saw him make his leap in spectacular fashion. While he continues to be plagued by the dark arts of opposition fans and players alike, he’s always a willing spark for the Blancos. Let’s give Vini his flowers

Federico Valverde - The FV-15 Bomber

️| Fede Valverde: “My long-term goal is to wear the captain's armband at Real Madrid, a legacy that few players have been able to enjoy.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/DoQtAVRX8l — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 4, 2022

Federico’s story is one that rarely ever works out at Real Madrid. We see talented players easily frustrated and leave, some perhaps even resilient but not able to made the desired impact. Federico has been exemplary. When Zidane needed legs in midfield, he provided them, when he needed more scoring oppportunities from midfield Fede obliged, when he need a hybrid RW/CM, again Fede heeded the call before showing he can do a job at RB. Under Ancelotti is star has continued to rise through ups and downs and it seems for every disappointing streak or performance he comes back with something extra. A future captain indeed. How about a bouquet for Fede

Ancelotti to Valverde: "If you don't score 10 this season, I'll retire.."



Fede just scored his 10th goal of the season.. Looks like Carlo will keep going pic.twitter.com/VXao6f0S4r — 433 (@433) February 11, 2023

Carlo’s neck must have a love-hate relationship with him. The nonchalance with which Carlo continues to risk exposing it to the blade would make anyone nervous.

The Vinga is The One

Eduardo Camavinga is only a CDR title away from completing club football.



Only 20 years old. ✨ pic.twitter.com/o5BdzgJrN9 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 11, 2023

When Camavinga arrived at the tender age of 18 with no pre-season, very little was expected from him except to add cover in midfield. Nobody could have predicted he’d be part of the greatest moments of one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history. Still a raw talent in many ways, he’s got unbelievable feel for the game and Ancelotti has managed to use that to his advantage. The youngster now covers three different roles, LB, CDM and CM. He’s yet to crack it as a LW or advanced midfielder but only time will tell. So far the Frenchman has surpassed the stories of Vinicius and Fede mentioned above and winning this season’s Copa del rey will have him up on his own wall of achievers. Give this kid all the flowers

Please give some flowers to the players of your choice in the thread.

