Kroos misses Real Madrid training with stomach flu

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos missed the team’s training session this Tuesday with stomach flu and should be considered questionable —if not doubtful— for Wednesday’s home match against Elche in La Liga.

Kroos will likely be given the opportunity to get some rest in that game, given that Real Madrid will still be the heavy favorites to earn the three points against Elche, who have been extremely poor so far this season.

It will be important for Kroos to recover properly from this illness so that he can be 100% ready to play the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 at Anfield next week, as he’s expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Other than that, Real Madrid completed the session with no relevant news other than Courtois’ return to training. The goalkeeper will likely miss the game so that he can return to the starting lineup next weekend.