Las Blancas Podcast: Don’t judge a game by its scoreline

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Sporting Huelva.

Talking points:

Lineups and the need of developing synergy

Real Madrid’s total dominance in terms of underlying numbers

Sporting Huelva’s 4-4-2 approach

Las Blancas playing around Huelva’s block

Crossing and some more crossing

Set patterns of chance creation

The rise and rise of Toletti

Athenea and Olga dynamic on the left

Importance of synergy in the squad

Esther to Maite sub changing the dynamics of the lineup

Weir through the middle

Late runs from midfielders in the box

Regathenea

Møller’s central presence and the ability to optimize squad usage

Game management and assessing a game beyond the results

Standout rivals

International break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)