Las Blancas Podcast: Don’t judge a game by its scoreline

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Sporting Huelva.
Talking points:
- Lineups and the need of developing synergy
- Real Madrid’s total dominance in terms of underlying numbers
- Sporting Huelva’s 4-4-2 approach
- Las Blancas playing around Huelva’s block
- Crossing and some more crossing
- Set patterns of chance creation
- The rise and rise of Toletti
- Athenea and Olga dynamic on the left
- Importance of synergy in the squad
- Esther to Maite sub changing the dynamics of the lineup
- Weir through the middle
- Late runs from midfielders in the box
- Regathenea
- Møller’s central presence and the ability to optimize squad usage
- Game management and assessing a game beyond the results
- Standout rivals
- International break
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...