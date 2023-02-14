 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Blancas Podcast: Don’t judge a game by its scoreline

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s victory over Sporting Huelva.

By kanifroh and Yash_Thakur
Real Madrid CF v Sporting Club de Huelva - Liga F Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Sporting Huelva.

Talking points:

  • Lineups and the need of developing synergy
  • Real Madrid’s total dominance in terms of underlying numbers
  • Sporting Huelva’s 4-4-2 approach
  • Las Blancas playing around Huelva’s block
  • Crossing and some more crossing
  • Set patterns of chance creation
  • The rise and rise of Toletti
  • Athenea and Olga dynamic on the left
  • Importance of synergy in the squad
  • Esther to Maite sub changing the dynamics of the lineup
  • Weir through the middle
  • Late runs from midfielders in the box
  • Regathenea
  • Møller’s central presence and the ability to optimize squad usage
  • Game management and assessing a game beyond the results
  • Standout rivals
  • International break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

