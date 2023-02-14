Rodrygo tells story about almost signing for Barcelona before Real Madrid intervened

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes spoke to Goal, and in the interview, revealed how he was close to signing for FC Barcelona. The Brazilian also spoke about Real Madrid’s season and the future of Carlo Ancelotti.

Can Real Madrid make a La Liga comeback?

“It’s always possible, we have to believe until the end. In my first season we were many points behind Atlético and then we came back. We’re going to try to win every game and see what happens”

Nearly signing for Barca..

“My father told me the news... I always tell the story that I had two shirts, one for Barça and one for Madrid, and that I had to choose. It was easy for me to choose, but since everything was already agreed with Barcelona It was a surprise, because I didn’t expect Madrid to come. It was a scare at first, but then one of the happiest moments of my life.”

Will Carlo Ancelotti sign for Brazil?

“My relationship with Ancelotti is very good. I have seen that they talk about him coaching Brazil, but then they have denied it. If he goes to the national team I would be happy, I would love it, although there has never been a foreign coach, I don’t know what will happen”

Remembering his first ever goal for Real Madrid

“It was the most important goal for me. I had been playing very good games, but I was missing the goal and after this goal things changed. I started to do more important things. I started to be more decisive for my team, that’s what I was missing”.

Vinicius Jr’s treatment in Spain

“Vinicius is very calm and is always smiling. On this topic it bothers us all a bit. We feel that we have nothing else to do, we don’t have much strength. We talk and nothing changes. I try not to talk anymore, because nothing changes”