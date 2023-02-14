Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Elche

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s home match against Elche in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos and Arribas.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano.

Militao is back and will be ready to start and gain some form and confidence for the tough games ahead. Predicting Ancelotti’s lineup from now on will be tougher, as Alaba could be deployed as a left-back given Camavinga’s recent struggles in that spot. That would give Militao and Rudiger the opportunity to play in the center of the defensive line.

Rodrygo will be replacing Vinicius on the left wing, so it will be interesting to see if Ancelotti starts Asensio or Valverde on the right flank in what should be a very manageable game for Los Blancos.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

