Managing Madrid Podcast: Hope for Real Madrid — the UCL seas are parting

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Ali Elfakharany of StatsBomb discuss:

Examining the process: How Real Madrid have fared in their performances since the Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid’s percentage of winning the League and Champions League

How Barcelona’s run may not be sustainable

Is there a lack of a clear favourite to win the UEFA Champions League?

Reflecting on the decision to reject Joao Cancelo

Should Real Madrid be as ruthless as Barcelona with moving contracts?

Dani Ceballos playing the best football of his career

Should he be renewed ?

Eduardo Camavinga at LB

What is Real Madrid’s starting midfield in the future?

Why did it take so long for Ceballos to break through?

Champions League odds

Napoli, City, Benfica

And a ton more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)

Ali Elfakharany (@alifakharany)