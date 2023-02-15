Real Madrid vs Elche, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Elche in what will be the return of La Liga for Los Blancos, who will need to earn the three points if they want to cut Barcelona’s current lead down to eight points.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Tchouameni, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Elche predicted XI: Badia, Enzo, Magallan, Bigas, Carmona, Gumbau, Guti, Clerc, Boye, Fidel, Ponce.

This should be a manageable game for Los Blancos as long as they take it seriously and have decent accuracy in front of goal. Elche are all but relegated to Segunda Division after just half a season, but they collected their first win of the season on their last match against Villarreal.

Rodrygo will replace Vinicius —suspended— on Real Madrid’s left flank, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in what’s considered the best position for him, even if that’s always the role for Vinicius.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

