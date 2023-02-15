Real Madrid vs Elche 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Make no mistake about it: Real Madrid’s home match against Elche should be one of the easiest, most manageable games of the 2022-2023 season for Los Blancos. Elche have only scored nine points so far this season and are all but relegated already.

Madrid will be without starters Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior, who will be expected to be more than ready to face Liverpool next week. Tonight, Ceballos and Rodrygo will replace them in the starting lineup.

The biggest question mark will be the team’s left-back spot now that all Militao, Rudiger and Alaba are back. Ancelotti will be able to deploy Alaba in that position and still start Militao and Rudiger in the center of the defensive line, but will he keep trusting Camavinga even though he’s shown some regression and unfamiliarity in that position over recent games? Madrid will need a good defender in just seven days, so Ancelotti will have to make a decision about the left-back position really soon.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.