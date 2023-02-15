Kvaratskhelia agent comments on Real Madrid rumors

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the name on many scout’s lips across Europe. The Georgian, who was relatively unknown prior to his move to Napoli this summer, has been a revelation for the Serie A league leaders. The 22-year-old left winger has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists (25 G/A) in 23 matches this season. Last night, Spanish radio program Cadena SER stated that Kvaratskhelia is a player that Real Madrid are monitoring. No doubt Napoli will place a massive price tag on the player, but his current 1.2 million euro salary is easily upgradable for any big club. After the reports surfaced about Real Madrid’s interest, Mamuka Jughel, the payer’s agent, responded:

“Real Madrid? There are no third parties that represent him as it has been written in Spain, I am his only agent. That said, yes, there is a lot of interest from other clubs. Kvara, however, only thinks about winning the Scudetto and Napoli’s Champions League matches “, Mamuka Jugheli told the outlet, ‘CalcioNapoli24’.

When asked about rumors that Napoli want to renew his contract after a year and double the player’s salary, Jughel was clear, “so far we have not received any offer... but I have a good relationship with the Napoli board and I will know if there is any news.”

The winger has a contract until 2027 and the Napoli club president, De Laurentiis, has been emphatic regarding the potential sale of his players. “Our players are highly sought after but we will not sell to anyone. We have no debts”, the president told BILD in an interview earlier this season.