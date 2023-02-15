 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 15 February 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

MATCH DAY

After a brief hiatus, we are back to our La Liga challenge against Elche. Hopefully, Los Blancos can finish the day with another 3 points.

A New Player Campaign Has Appeared

Adding to my growing list of player campaigns (#FreeJoaoFelix) a new challenger has appeared. I’ve always loved this player but he just needed some time to shine. Florentino Perez please bring Kubo back to play on our RW in a 4-2-3-1 managed by [insert name]. He’s cheaper than any other option plus extremely marketable.

And Here We Go Again

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid