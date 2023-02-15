Daily Thread: 15 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

MATCH DAY

After a brief hiatus, we are back to our La Liga challenge against Elche. Hopefully, Los Blancos can finish the day with another 3 points.

A New Player Campaign Has Appeared

Adding to my growing list of player campaigns (#FreeJoaoFelix) a new challenger has appeared. I’ve always loved this player but he just needed some time to shine. Florentino Perez please bring Kubo back to play on our RW in a 4-2-3-1 managed by [insert name]. He’s cheaper than any other option plus extremely marketable.

️| Real Madrid have not contacted Kubo since he left. The player is attracting interest from top clubs but no formal offer has been received yet. Real Madrid have two clauses: First refusal & 50% of his rights. @relevo pic.twitter.com/ejZPdiUtP4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2023

And Here We Go Again