CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Elche, 2023 La Liga

All set for another game in La Liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Elche in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Elche starting XI (TBC): Badia, Enzo, Magallan, Bigas, Carmona, Gumbau, Guti, Clerc, Boye, Fidel, Ponce.

As expected, Rodrygo will replace Vinicius on the left side of the offensive line. Rodrygo has often perceived as a natural left-winger, but he hasn’t had the chance to play there all that much because of how crucial of a player Vinicius is. How well will he perform tonight?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

