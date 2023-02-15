CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Elche, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Elche in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Elche starting XI (TBC): Badia, Enzo, Magallan, Bigas, Carmona, Gumbau, Guti, Clerc, Boye, Fidel, Ponce.

As expected, Rodrygo will replace Vinicius on the left side of the offensive line. Rodrygo has often perceived as a natural left-winger, but he hasn’t had the chance to play there all that much because of how crucial of a player Vinicius is. How well will he perform tonight?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/15/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

