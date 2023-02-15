Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4-0 Elche; 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid hosted Elche in a return to La Liga where Los Blancos looked to close the gap to Barcelona back to 8 points. Carlo Ancelotti’s men ended up winning the match 4-0, with goals from Marco Asensio, Benzema (2), and Luka Modric.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—6: Faced a grand total of 0 shots from Elche. Still managed 34 touches, keeping it simple with quick passes to Militao or Nacho.

Dani Carvajal—7: Another game and another assist for Dani Carvajal. Bombed up the right flank and was always an outlet. Finished the match with 3 key passes.

Eder Militao—7.5: Ezequiel Ponce and Randy Nteka did not even get a sniff of the ball with Militao and Nacho cleaning up any counter attacking opportunites.

Nacho—7.5: Carlo’s “pessimistic” defender was always on high alert for Elche’s transition moments and swept everything up. Helped Real Madrid maintain pressure and win the ball high up the pitch by holding a very high defensive line.

David Alaba—7: Operated at left back and combined well with Rodrygo and Ceballos down the flank. Won all 4 of his ground duels.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Some heavy touches early in the game that led to turnovers, but gradually came into his own. Finished the match with 111 touches, 84 passes (90% PA), 5/5 long balls, 3 completed dribbles out of 4 attempts, 6 aerial duels and 7 ground duels won.

Dani Ceballos—7.5: It does not matter the opposition, Dani Ceballos always gives 100%. The midfielder was everywhere and although he came off the pitch with 22 minutes to spare, he finished the game with the most touches and most passes. Slung 3 key passes including a killer defense splitting pass to Rodyrgo in the first half.

Fede Valverde—6: A quieter performance back in the middle of the pitch. Little on-ball impact, but lots of high energy and pressing.

Marco Asensio—8: Scored the opening goal with a brilliant solo run to beat multiple defenders and calmly slot into the back of the net. Completed 4/4 dribbles and looked confident interchanging between the right flank and the middle of the pitch. Nearly scored a second goal after connecting with a cross on the volley.

Rodrygo—8.5: All that was missing in this performance was a goal. Was sensational from start to finish. Earned a penalty with his trickery and showcased his incredible technical quality throughout the match. Had a game high of 5 key passes and a game high of 5 completed dribbles.

Karim Benzema—7: Scored two goals via the penalty spot and was active throughout the left half space combining with his teammates.

Substitutions:

Tchouameni—7: A good cameo with some tough tackles and fun partnership to watch with Modric and Camavinga.

Luka Modric—7: Added to the goal fest with a well taken shot at that nestled into the upper 90.

Alvaro Odriozola—6: Got some minutes at right back and used his speed to overlap at every occasion.

Mariano—5: Little to note aside from a contested header where the forward was called for an elbow and recieved a yellow card.

Sergio Arribas—7: Unlucky not to score again with some neat touches and good interplay between he and Rodrygo. Knows his limitations as a player (lack of physicality), but has mastered his strengths.