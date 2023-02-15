Karim Benzema surpasses club legend Raul, becomes Real Madrid’s 2nd all-time leading scorer in La Liga

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored two goals tonight — both penalty kicks — to help Real Madrid cruise to a 4 - 0 victory over Elche on Wednesday night.

Those were goals 229 and 230 of his La Liga career, which now puts him past Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, who had 228 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga.

Benzema has now become Real Madrid’s second all-time leading scorer in La Liga, with the only man standing in his way now being the great Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 311 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid.

With his goals tonight, Benzema also cracks into La Liga’s history, not just Real Madrid’s. He has now moved in to the top-five La Liga scorers of all time:

Lionel Messi: 474 goals Cristiano Ronaldo: 311 goals Telmo Zarra: 252 goals Hugo Sánchez: 234 goals Benzema: 230 goals

Benzema now is just four goals away from surpassing Hugo Sánchez at #4.