Ancelotti: “Kroos and Modrić have come off the bench to score goals, so maybe they can contribute like this”

Following Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Elche, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and spoke about a number of different players. He started off by discussing his midfield selection for this game, stating: “I wanted fresher players in the middle, and Camavinga, Valverde and Ceballos are fresh. Ceballos is doing everything well right now and the fact that the Bernabéu recognises this is good for him. As for Camavinga compared to Tchouaméni, he is in a better physical condition than Tchouaméni right now, but Tchouaméni will play the next one.”

Ancelotti on Modrić’s role

Discussing Luka Modrić, who still isn’t starting many matches right now, Ancelotti said: “Obviously Modrić is looking to get back to his best form. We’ve known seen that Kroos came off the bench in Bilbao and scored and we’ve seen Modrić come off the bench here vs Elche and score. So, they can still be important and contribute off the bench, although I don’t know if they’ll be fully in agreement with such a policy.”

Ancelotti on Asensio’s contribution

This was another more low-key game in which Marco Asensio contributed and the coach was asked about the Mallorcan and if he thinks he’ll renew. He said: “I think he’s doing well. I don’t know if he’ll stay or not. That’s the case with everyone whose contract is running down. The important thing is that these players keep contributing for now, and then the club can take a decision.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo playing left wing

With Vinícius suspended, there was a rare opportunity for Rodrygo to play on the left wing. Ancelotti evaluated his performance by stating: “He is a complete player and can play anywhere in the attack. He feels more comfortable there, because he started his career there. But, he comes inside a lot more. We had a lot more space down the left wing for the left-back because of that so it was good to have David Alaba there. He has played at left-back throughout his life and knows the position well.”

Ancelotti on the Barcelona scandal

Asked about the report that came out from Cadena SER about Barcelona allegedly paying money to an important official within the Spanish refereeing body, the Real Madrid coach didn’t want to comment. He replied: “I’m sorry, but I can’t answer that question because it’s quite delicate and I’d rather not comment.”