Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Elche, La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, and Jose Perez discuss:

What did we expect from Elche heading into this game?

Pablo Machin’s struggles

Why Elche’s blueprint was tailor made to get destroyed by Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s starting XI — what was exciting about it.

Nacho Fernandez’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga as the 6

Rodrygo Goes’s role

Some wild stats.

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation on the difference between Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

Karim Benzema passing Raul’s goals

Interesting tactical wrinkles you may have missed

Rodrygo - Benzema link up

Last 3 games: 13 goals and a boost in confidence

Why isn’t Benzema scoring from open play?

A discussion on Marco Asensio

Ancelotti’s quote about Aurelien Tchouameni / Eduardo Camavinga

The pitch.

Can Rodrygo be Benzema’s back-up striker?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)