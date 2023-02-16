Some jaw-dropping stats from Ceballos and Rodrygo in Real Madrid’s win over Elche

Real Madrid secured an emphatic win over Elche tonight at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Amid the 4 - 0 victory, Karim Benzema had 10 shots (the most he’s ever had in a La Liga game) while also scoring a brace which put him as Real Madrid’s 2nd highest scorer in La Liga history and into the top-5 La Liga scorers of all time.

While Benzema made history, there were two Real Madrid players in particular who stood out.

Rodrygo Goes

It wasn’t until late in the game — close to the final whistle — where Rodrygo finally misplaced his first pass. He went nearly the entire 90 minutes with a 100% passing accuracy. He was so close, in fact, that Euan McTear admitted on the Managing Madrid post-game podcast that he was ready to submit his match report, which included the remarkable 100% passing record.

Close, but not quite. Still, Rodrygo ended with 96% passing accuracy. It was also remarkable that he was executing difficult passes. Three of his passes nearly resulted in assists, and on another night where Benzema had his finishing boots on, he may very well have.

In addition to his five key passes, Rodrygo also had five completed dribbles.

Dani Ceballos

For the second consecutive game at the Bernabeu, Ceballos was met with thunderous applause and fans chanting his name. Ceballos was fantastic tonight. He had a game-high 116 touches, while also finding the mark with three key passes.

But the best part about Ceballos was his insistence on looking vertically. This graph shows just how good he was as a ball progresser, both through passing, and also through ball carries:

It was nice to see these two pulling strings tonight. Ceballos has really earned the trust of Carlo Ancelotti, while Rodrygo got the chance to make a rare start on the left wing.