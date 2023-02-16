Winning Ways : 16 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Rodrygo’s Moment?

The young Brazilian has extra gears when moving around the pitch and especially when he finds himself on the LW. He has been in sizzling form of late.

Rodrygo vs. Elche:



81 touches

5 successful dribblings

4 shots on target

1 penalty won

97% accurate passes

5 key passes

1 big chance created

8 ground duels won

3 times fouled pic.twitter.com/VMh5CCVcnw — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 15, 2023

Granted it was against the minnows but I don’t think anyone needs help remembering his spectacular displays against top sides. The boy is class. Will this confidence propel him to greater heights or will the limitations of Carlo’s system stifle him?

King Karim

✨ @Benzema equals @RaulGonzalez as the player with the third highest number of victories in Real Madrid history! ✨

4⃣2⃣9⃣#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/fnd6aStUo8 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 15, 2023

The legends reach a level where every game presents a potential record for the player. It could be most games, most wins, most passes, most goals or most assists for that matter. Karim has become the 3rd most successful Real Madrid player in the history of the club, winning 429 games and the second highest scorer for the club in la liga with 229 goals.

Top scorers of Real Madrid in the history of La Liga:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 311 goals

KARIM BENZEMA - 229 goals

Raúl - 228 goals pic.twitter.com/lslsckNLfo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2023

What does success look like? Who knows? He’s doing rookie numbers this season. Needs to bump those numbers up. Needs more consistency in his finishing this season.

Silverware Merchants

The dynamic between Fede and Edu could have a major say in the quest for silverware. They both bring energy and dynamism on both sides of the ball, making it difficult for opponents to come to grips with them. Not without mistakes but unrelenting in their commitment to the cause. They hunt the ball and look for teammates tirelessly. While Fede has added goals in the double-digits to his game, Camavinga still needs to improve his end product.

Real Madrid's Player of the Month for January. @Camavinga pic.twitter.com/7UpNfwpxTG — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 14, 2023

He ain’t half bad though.

Carlo shows Arribas some love

Interesting that Arribas is now being given chances. I guess everyone will be happy and the youngster deserves nothing less after opting to stay with Castilla when he could have moved.

Brahim back?

Real Madrid and Brahim Diaz close to agreement on contract extension until 2027. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/RaOlf93cLO — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 16, 2023

There’s been a lot of noise about Brahim Diaz on MM and it seems the club have caught wind of this and decided extend the Spaniard’s deal.

