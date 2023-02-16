 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Winning Ways : 16 February 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Rodrygo’s Moment?

The young Brazilian has extra gears when moving around the pitch and especially when he finds himself on the LW. He has been in sizzling form of late.

Granted it was against the minnows but I don’t think anyone needs help remembering his spectacular displays against top sides. The boy is class. Will this confidence propel him to greater heights or will the limitations of Carlo’s system stifle him?

King Karim

The legends reach a level where every game presents a potential record for the player. It could be most games, most wins, most passes, most goals or most assists for that matter. Karim has become the 3rd most successful Real Madrid player in the history of the club, winning 429 games and the second highest scorer for the club in la liga with 229 goals.

What does success look like? Who knows? He’s doing rookie numbers this season. Needs to bump those numbers up. Needs more consistency in his finishing this season.

Silverware Merchants

The dynamic between Fede and Edu could have a major say in the quest for silverware. They both bring energy and dynamism on both sides of the ball, making it difficult for opponents to come to grips with them. Not without mistakes but unrelenting in their commitment to the cause. They hunt the ball and look for teammates tirelessly. While Fede has added goals in the double-digits to his game, Camavinga still needs to improve his end product.

He ain’t half bad though.

Carlo shows Arribas some love

Interesting that Arribas is now being given chances. I guess everyone will be happy and the youngster deserves nothing less after opting to stay with Castilla when he could have moved.

Brahim back?

There’s been a lot of noise about Brahim Diaz on MM and it seems the club have caught wind of this and decided extend the Spaniard’s deal.

