Real Madrid will offer Brahim Diaz contract extension, want to keep him in the 2023-24 roster -report

Real Madrid have decided to offer Brahim Diaz a contract extension and want to keep him around for the 2023-2024 season, according to a report published this Wednesday on Relevo.

AC Milan want to sign him permanently but they’re in a tough financial position right now, so they won’t be able to offer Madrid a significant transfer fee to make Los Blancos have second thoughts about Brahim’s future, per that same report.

Brahim’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025. The Spanish playmaker will likely take on Marco Asensio’s role next season, assuming that Asensio ends up leaving the club as a free agent.

There have been some conflicting reports about whether or not Milan have an option to buy Brahim —Real Madrid always kept an option to buy him back immediately if that were the case—, but the latest news from Relevo and MARCA indicate that it was just a regular loan deal which will expire next summer.

With Madrid happy with Brahim’s development, expect Los Blancos to keep him in the team.