Esther and Maite shine in Spain’s 3-0 win over Jamaica

Spain recorded the first win of 2023 - courtesy of goals from Maite Oroz, Esther González and Fiamma - who along with Paula Tomás - we're making their debuts with the Absoluta.

Spain started with their usual 4-3-3 formation with Enith in goal, a back four of Sheila García, Ivana Andrés, María Méndez and Paula Tomás. The midfield consisted of the three Madridistas, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza and Teresa Abelleira. The attack was led by Athenea, Esther González and Marta Cardona.

Spain started brightly dictating play and always trying to carve out opportunities with Athenea and Cardona looking especially dangerous out wide. Paula Tomás and Shei Garcia also tried to give the team width by overlapping and creating overloads on the flanks.

Spain opened the scoring in the 18th Minute when Zornoza found Esther whose mishit shot fell kindly to Zornoza. The 32-year-old Real Madrid player then smashed the bar with a fierce shot that Maite was at the right place to bundle in the rebound.

Robó en presión alta @claudiazornoza que acabó jugada rematando al travesaño para que llegara @maite_oroz y empujara el rechace al fondo del arco

1-0 para la @SEFutbolFem



1-0 para la @SEFutbolFem pic.twitter.com/nrTM9QZghy — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 16, 2023

Spain continued to prod and chip away at the Jamaican defensive resistance with Cardona, Esther and Athenea coming close to scoring.

Jamaican resistance was halted in the 45th minute when Cardona found Esther with a brilliant through ball and the striker buried it in the far bottom corner to give Spain a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime.

Tremendo pase filtrado al espacio de @Mcardona10 para que aparezca la de siempre y la manda a guardar. @Estheeer9 pone el 2-0 para @SEFutbolFem

The second half saw a raft of changes with the likes of Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo, Eva Navarro, Fiamma Benitez, Marta Carro and Berta Pujadas, the latter two were also making their debuts with the National team.

Spain continued to press for more goals with Salma coming close in the 56th minute, Eva Navarro also having a great chance moments later.

Fiamma Benitez finally got the 3rd goal for Spain marking her debut with a goal. The match finished 3-0 a comfortable win for Spain. Next up for them are Australia, who beat Czech Republic 4-0, whom Spain also have to face in this tournament.