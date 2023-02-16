Training Updates: February 16th

Real Madrid resumed training today at Real Madrid City in their first session after beating Elche 4 - 0 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Carlo Ancelotti’s men took the field to prepare for their upcoming clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

Nearly the entire squad was available today. Of significance, Thibaut Courtois is recovering well, and his return to the starting XI is imminent. Of course, Vinicius Jr, who missed the Elche game due to suspension, continues to train normally and should return to the line-up this weekend too.

The main absence is, again, Toni Kroos. The German midfielder missed the Elche game as he suffered, and continues to suffer from gastroenteritis. Kroos’s stomach bug is not serious and shouldn’t linger, but it’s possible he may not play on Saturday.

The only other two players who didn’t train normally were Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy as they continue their recovery, from their respective injuries, inside the gym facilities at Valdebebas.