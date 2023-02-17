Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius analysis; BarcaGate; UCL

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one:

Vinicius Jr’s tweet in Arabic

Is Vinicius going to be a Balon D’or contender at his peak?

Vinicius’s take-on success rate compared to Lionel Messi

Vinicius — best ball progressor in Europe?

Vinicius’s numbers this season — is he underrated?

Real Madrid’s culture and young players

A trait that both Vinicius and Cristiano have

And more.

Part two

Our best World XI

does Real Madrid now have A team / B team?

How optimistic are we for the Champions League?

Will Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both start vs Liverpool?

What will happen to Castilla if they get to Segunda?

Our thoughts on BarcaGate

Clarifying Javier Tebas’s comments

Will Real Madrid try to help Barca?

Best audiobooks

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)