Rodrygo The One? : 17 February 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Two Karims.. I’m seeing things?

Rodrygo might be approaching GOAT mode if he kicks on and stays fit. Karim’s absences present a gift and a curse. Since Rodrygo is not a CF, he has to improvise but it’s an opportunity to grow for him to explore and add to his game.

The Giraffe is back!

Courtois deserves way more clean sheets than he gets. Good to see him in full flow.

The PR Game heats up

Kroos seems to be backing the Super League and the arguments are fair given the competitions are supposed to belong to the clubs and not the PSG guy.

Perhaps a better question would be.. Did people get tired of watching Real v PSG, Real v Chelsea, Real v City and Real v Liverpool last season? If we’re honest, we’d like to watch those games every single season even if it means we see less of Real v Qarabag. When last did we play against Bayern?

The funny side

Modric must have been wondering why a Real Madrid manager is telling one of the best in the world how to pass a football. Benitez trying to explain makes things worse.

The atmosphere was really not great compared to the man he was replacing. It made every narrow win or draw look 10 times worse not to mention the defeat in el clasico. There was an embarrassing display of player power like we saw under Mourinho.

The New Left?

Real Madrid could potentially have another juggernaut of a combo down the left. The rumours however point to Fran only being brought back to be sold.

And by the way.. How awesome is Camavinga?!!!!

The Daily Poll

Poll

MM’s best midfield when everyone is fit

view results
  • 6%
    Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    Ceballos, Camavinga, Fede
    (10 votes)
  • 52%
    Tchouameni, Ceballos, Fede, Camavinga
    (25 votes)
  • 20%
    Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni, Fede
    (10 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

