Rodrygo The One? : 17 February 2023

Two Karims.. I’m seeing things?

Filthy skills from Rodrygo ‍



pic.twitter.com/iC8T8Dyyi5 — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) February 15, 2023

Rodrygo might be approaching GOAT mode if he kicks on and stays fit. Karim’s absences present a gift and a curse. Since Rodrygo is not a CF, he has to improvise but it’s an opportunity to grow for him to explore and add to his game.

The Giraffe is back!

Courtois deserves way more clean sheets than he gets. Good to see him in full flow.

The PR Game heats up

Toni Kroos: "Why is it okay for UEFA to introduce a Nations League that no one needs? Suddenly no one asks them about it. That's why I think it's incredibly important to listen to other proposals like the Super League." @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 16, 2023

Kroos seems to be backing the Super League and the arguments are fair given the competitions are supposed to belong to the clubs and not the PSG guy.

Toni Kroos: "Many people always say: 'Who wants to see Real Madrid vs Manchester City every week?' But have you gotten tired of watching Federer against Nadal over and over again? I don't. That's my opinion." @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 16, 2023

Perhaps a better question would be.. Did people get tired of watching Real v PSG, Real v Chelsea, Real v City and Real v Liverpool last season? If we’re honest, we’d like to watch those games every single season even if it means we see less of Real v Qarabag. When last did we play against Bayern?

The funny side

Rafa Benitez: "Modrić and the outside of the boot? I just told him to use the inside of his boot when he has to do a three-meter pass. The ball arrives clean to your teammate, without effect." pic.twitter.com/IUBi3RRk5Q — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 17, 2023

Modric must have been wondering why a Real Madrid manager is telling one of the best in the world how to pass a football. Benitez trying to explain makes things worse.

| Rafa Benitez: “I left when we were two points behind Barcelona with a game in hand. But the media acted like we were miles behind.” pic.twitter.com/nzDtv5pl1A — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 17, 2023

The atmosphere was really not great compared to the man he was replacing. It made every narrow win or draw look 10 times worse not to mention the defeat in el clasico. There was an embarrassing display of player power like we saw under Mourinho.

The New Left?

Real Madrid’s potential left flank next season.



The two players with the most progressive carries in Europe’s top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/hYy3L9b9h2 — TC (@totalcristiano) February 16, 2023

Real Madrid could potentially have another juggernaut of a combo down the left. The rumours however point to Fran only being brought back to be sold.

Most progressive carries in the top 5 leagues this season. @fbref



Real Madrid’s left flank next season. pic.twitter.com/YpfdOGc7MN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 16, 2023

And by the way.. How awesome is Camavinga?!!!!

