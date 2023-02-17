Benzema out against Osasuna -report

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s away match against Osasuna to get some rest before Tuesday’s crucial clash at Anfield in the first Champions League’s Round of 16.

Benzema played on Wednesday’s home match against Elche and got taken out of the field late in the game. Plus, he’s just coming off an injury which forced him to miss the FIFA Club World Cup, so Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff are just wanting to make sure that he’s fresh and completely ready to face Liverpool.

Beating Osasuna without Benzema will not be easy, though. Real Madrid can expect a hostile environment in Pamplona and Benzema is still the team’s leading scorer after the World Cup break, even if he’s not performing at the level he used to just yet. Rodrygo will replace him in the center of the team’s offensive line.