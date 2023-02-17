Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Osasuna

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Osasuna in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Álvaro.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is back, but both Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos will miss the game. They should be ready to go when Real Madrid visit Anfield to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 next Tuesday, sure, but Madrid will miss them in what’s expected to be a tough match in Pamplona.

Vinicius is also back with the team after missing the last game against Elche with a suspension. He had a few days to rest and will be fresh and ready to perform.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

