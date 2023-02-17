Osasuna coach Arrasate reveals his plan to stop Vinicius Jr

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s clash vs Real Madrid tomorrow. In the press conference, Arrasate spoke about his team’s challenges hosting Real Madrid, the importance of El Sadar, racism, and how he plans on stopping Vinicius Jr.

What is Arrasate expecting of Real Madrid?

“What Real Madrid will want is to reduce the deficit with respect to Barcelona and they are used to playing every three days. We are awaiting the best Real Madrid, so we have to do things very well.

“They are the League champion, European champion, World champion... It’s an attractive game. It’s a complicated challenge that we face with great enthusiasm. In addition, we are playing at home where we are feeling good and with those fans that are going to play with us.”

On stopping Vinicius Jr

“Beyond who is going to play right back, the important thing is collective work on a defensive level to curb their individuals. It’s not the first time we’ve played against Real Madrid and against that player. What we need is to have good defensive organization so that whoever plays in that position isn’t so exposed.”

Is he worried about Vinicius receiving racist abuse?

“(I support) anything that is to eradicate the issue of racism, we all play in the same team. I don’t have to tell the fans of El Sadar anything because they have already shown that they are super respectful and that they encourages the team a lot. That doesn’t worry me.”