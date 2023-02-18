Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Osasuna without key starters Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, who are expected to be more than ready to return to the starting lineup when the team takes on Liverpool next Tuesday.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Tchouameni, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna predicted XI: Aitor, Moreno, Aridane, Garcia, Sanchez, Torro, Moncayola, Gomez, Oroz, Abde, Budimir.

Courtois is back with the team after the minor groin injury he picked up warming up in Mallorca, so his presence should improve Madrid’s defense. Alaba will be expected to feature as a left-back once again and that’s also what Ancelotti will likely go for next Tuesday.

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the center of the offense, with Vinicius back on the left wing after missing Wednesday’s match with a suspension. Ceballos will likely be the one replacing Kroos in the midfield, given that Camavinga has played many minutes in recent weeks and could need some rest to be fresh for the match at Anfield.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.