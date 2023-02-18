Real Madrid vs Osasuna 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Osasuna’s El Sadar in what’s expected to be a hostile atmosphere for Los Blancos and also a very cold Saturday night. Arrasate and his men have done a phenomenal job so far this season and are currently sitting ninth in the table, just three points behind Rayo Vallecano for the UEFA Conference League spot.

They’ve won six games at home and lost four, so they’re strong at El Sadar. Real Madrid will be without Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, meaning that Los Blancos will need to make sure they show up and play with intensity if they want to earn the three points and keep the race for the 2022-23 La Liga title alive.

Barcelona are already eight points ahead of Madrid in the table, so it’s clear that Los Blancos can’t afford to drop any more points at this point.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

