 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2023 La liga

All set!

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Aitor, Moreno, Aridane, Garcia, Sanchez, Torro, Moncayola, Gomez, Oroz, Abde, Budimir.

As expected, Rodrygo starts as Benzema’s replacement in the center of the team’s offensive line. Vinicius is back in the starting lineup having had a few days rest this past week, given that he was suspended when Los Blancos faced Elche on Wednesday. Courtois is also back after recovering from the groin injury he picked up in Mallorca.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid