CONFIRMED lineups: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2023 La liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Aitor, Moreno, Aridane, Garcia, Sanchez, Torro, Moncayola, Gomez, Oroz, Abde, Budimir.

As expected, Rodrygo starts as Benzema’s replacement in the center of the team’s offensive line. Vinicius is back in the starting lineup having had a few days rest this past week, given that he was suspended when Los Blancos faced Elche on Wednesday. Courtois is also back after recovering from the groin injury he picked up in Mallorca.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

