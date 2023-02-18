Matchday : 18 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Game Time!

8 points off the top with the current leaders grinding out results means Real Madrid have a mountain to climb. Fede and his fellow superstar youngster have to carry the can on this one. Only 3 points will do against Osasuna

More Problems..

Tchouameni a last-minute withdrawal from the squad.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 18, 2023

Tchouameni has pulled out of the Osasuna game. Hopefully he’s not going to watch basketball. He joins Kroos and Karim in the list of key players who are absent for the game. Ferland’s prolonged absence has put immense pressure on the squad but has been alleviated by the return of veteran fullback, David Alaba.

More Opportunities

Rodrygo, Ceballos, Fede and Camavinga now have to deliver the goods because there is no one coming to bail the team out. This is their moment. Last season they were the calvary, this season there is no calvary. The boys need to stamp their authority and there is no room for error.

Vinicius output..

Real Madrid goalscorers this season:



• Vinicius Jr: 16 goals.

• Benzema: 14 goals.

• Valverde: 11 goals.

• Rodrygo: 10 goals.



Four players in more than 10 goals. pic.twitter.com/Y3aPusSUMK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 11, 2023

Vinicius has continued to deliver and some have felt his contributions have not been appreciated as much this season. He’s our main scorer this season because Karim has been hit-or-miss when he hasn’t been totally absent. This means Vinicius has to be looking at scoring 30+ goals. The context of the season means we need way more goals from him. Rodrygo is unlikely to reach 30+ goals playing a different role every 2-3 games. Vinicius needs to play closer to goal and get greedy.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Can Vinicius score 30+ goals If he plays closer to goal

His finishing is not good enough

If we get more offense from LB

Only if Karim is available and on form vote view results 23% If he plays closer to goal (32 votes)

35% His finishing is not good enough (48 votes)

27% If we get more offense from LB (37 votes)

13% Only if Karim is available and on form (18 votes) 135 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2