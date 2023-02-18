 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matchday : 18 February 2023

Macthday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Game Time!

8 points off the top with the current leaders grinding out results means Real Madrid have a mountain to climb. Fede and his fellow superstar youngster have to carry the can on this one. Only 3 points will do against Osasuna

More Problems..

Tchouameni has pulled out of the Osasuna game. Hopefully he’s not going to watch basketball. He joins Kroos and Karim in the list of key players who are absent for the game. Ferland’s prolonged absence has put immense pressure on the squad but has been alleviated by the return of veteran fullback, David Alaba.

More Opportunities

Rodrygo, Ceballos, Fede and Camavinga now have to deliver the goods because there is no one coming to bail the team out. This is their moment. Last season they were the calvary, this season there is no calvary. The boys need to stamp their authority and there is no room for error.

Vinicius output..

Vinicius has continued to deliver and some have felt his contributions have not been appreciated as much this season. He’s our main scorer this season because Karim has been hit-or-miss when he hasn’t been totally absent. This means Vinicius has to be looking at scoring 30+ goals. The context of the season means we need way more goals from him. Rodrygo is unlikely to reach 30+ goals playing a different role every 2-3 games. Vinicius needs to play closer to goal and get greedy.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Can Vinicius score 30+ goals

view results
  • 23%
    If he plays closer to goal
    (32 votes)
  • 35%
    His finishing is not good enough
    (48 votes)
  • 27%
    If we get more offense from LB
    (37 votes)
  • 13%
    Only if Karim is available and on form
    (18 votes)
135 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Can we win CL+La liga if none of the front 3 scores 30+ goals?

view results
  • 46%
    We have to keep more clean sheets
    (55 votes)
  • 18%
    Yes
    (22 votes)
  • 35%
    No
    (42 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid