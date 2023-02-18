BREAKING: Tchouameni out against Osasuna

Real Madrid have announced that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is not traveling to Pamplona with the rest of the team with flu symptoms. The midfielder was included in the squad list but Madrid ultimately decided that he wasn’t ready to play tonight.

Tchouameni’s absence will mean more minutes for Eduardo Camavinga, who is getting a fair chance to compete with his countryman for the spot as Real Madrid’s starting defensive midfielder. Modric and Ceballos will likely start alongside Camavinga in El Sadar, with Valverde expected to feature on the right wing.

Toni Kroos and Benzema will also miss the game. While Ancelotti is managing Benzema’s minutes and gave him the opportunity to rest this weekend, Kroos is still trying to recover from the stomach flu which kept him out of Madrid’s home match against Elche. All three of these players should be ready to face Liverpool next Tuesday.