Ancelotti: “I’ll evaluate with Raúl if Álvaro Rodríguez should spend more time with the first team”

After Real Madrid ground out a 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday night, Carlo Ancelotti analysed the game in the press room of El Sadar. The Italian summarised the game as so: “It was a competitive match and both sides played well. We’re very satisfied to win it. We suffered when we had to suffer and scored at a good moment.”

Ancelotti on Álvaro Rodríguez’s contribution off the bench

One of the stars of this game was Álvaro Rodríguez, who only played two minutes and stoppage time but who set up the disallowed Vinícius goal and also the Marco Asensio goal. On the 18-year-old, Ancelotti said: “He has a lot of quality. He’s tall, controls the ball well and can header it too. He can help us, just like he helped us tonight. It’s not easy for a young player to come on and make a first-team debut. He provided two assists, to Vinícius and to Asensio. I’m convinced he’ll help us over the rest of the season. We have to evaluate with Raúl if he spends more time with us. He could even play for Castilla tomorrow. Maybe not the whole game, but he could play.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s performance

In a more natural position, Eduardo Camavinga once again had a good game. The coach discussed the Frenchman by saying: “He is playing very well and we’re very happy with him. He brings energy. Today, he was very good defensively, playing really well alongside Ceballos and Modrić. When he started playing in a double pivot with Valverde, that made a difference.”

Ancelotti on the crowd’s attitude towards Vinícius

Vinícius was whistled throughout the game and there was a shout during the minute’s silence calling him a “son of a b**ch”, so Ancelotti was asked about this and about his performance. He said: “Apart from the lack of respect in the minute’s silence, I think the attitude towards Vinícius was progress. That was a lack of respect, though, to Turkey and to Syria more than to Vinícius. He had a spectacular game, like he always does. It was a bit more difficult for him in the first half, before he made more of a difference in the second half. He set up our first goal and had several chances for himself, even if he lacked a bit of accuracy. When other players get tired, his physical condition means he can make the most of this as he almost ups his intensity in the second half.”

Ancelotti on his argument with the referee

Before going in for the half-time break, Ancelotti marched onto the pitch to argue with referee José Luis Munuera Montero. Asked what that was about, he replied: “It was because the last foul of the half was brought forward 20 metres, which I thought was nonsense. But, it was my mistake and the referee explained what had happened. I think the refereeing today was good.”

Ancelotti on the right-back competition

Asked about the right-back spot and if this is one of the trickier decisions to make for the Liverpool first leg, Ancelotti was very clear as he stated: “Carvajal is going to start at Anfield.”