Toletti and Feller score for France; Tournoi de France

France 5-1 Uruguay

Sandie Toletti of Real Madrid started for France, Naomie Feller started on bench, but got on later in the second half.

France looked much more dominant than the Uruguay side, from the very beginning of the match. The Bleues scored their first goal at 26’, but Uruguay quickly after settled the score, at 32’. France’s Cissoko made a mistake passing back to Picaud, Uruguay’s Luciana took the chance to draw the scoreline.

However, that didn’t last either. Kenza Dali scored only two minutes later. The final goal of the first half came at 43’ from Dali’s corner that was brilliantly finished off by Wendie Renard.

In the second half, the situation was more or less the same. Uruguay barely got any chances, managing only 2 more shots off target. However, France wasn’t done with scoring and the remaining two goals were scored by Madridistas. But first, Naomie Feller got on at 70’ to play the last 20 minutes of the match as the center forward instead of Viviane Assey.

One minute after the substitution, Sandie Toletti scored a screamer from around 25m from the goal which was the goal for 4-1.

Eight minutes later, the remaining Real Madrid player of the game got her goal. Lindsay Thomas’s cross was perfectly converted into a goal by Naomie Feller.

“This goal is a source of pride. I’m leaving the injuries behind me and I’m moving forward. I wanted to show the coach that she was right to take me,” says Naomie Feller in post-match interview.

Toletti got subbed off at 81’ and Feller played the remainder of the match. France are currently the top of the Tournoi de France table, with 6 points. Denmark and Norway are right behind, with 3 points and Uruguay last with 0. There’s still one more round to be played of this tournament where France play Norway and Denmark play Uruguay.