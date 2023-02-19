Managing Madrid Podcast: Osasuna 0 - 2 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Matt Wiltse discuss:

The battle at El Sadar

How the Real Madrid’s starting XI functioned

Osasuna’s tactics

Carlo Ancelotti’s first half tactics — what was wrong?

Rodrygo Goes’s role

Will Real Madrid play like this vs Liverpool?

Vinicius Jr’s performance and everything surrounding him.

Eder Militao’s long diagonals getting better

What changed in the 2nd half?

Performances of Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga

What is the starting midfield vs Liverpool?

Alvaro Rodriguez’s performance

Should he be getting Mariano Diaz’s minutes?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)